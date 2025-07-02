Xiaomi is once again ready to surprise its fans. The company’s next flagship, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra, is already creating buzz. But now, there’s something even bigger on the way. According to some recent leaks, Xiaomi is going to expand 16 Series with a mysterious P1S model. This new model has already been spotted in the GSMA database.

This leak shows two versions. One is for China and the other is for the global market. The global model number is 25128PNA1G. The Chinese one is 25128PNA1C. This means Xiaomi wants this new phone in many countries, not just China.

Xiaomi Expands 16 Series with Mysterious P1S Model – Here’s What We Know

The P1S could be an even more premium version of the 16 Ultra. Some experts think it might be called the Xiaomi 16 Ultra Max or the Xiaomi 16S Ultra. This is not new for Xiaomi. The company often launches special models for different markets.

Leaks say this new model might have a better camera. It could also come with a bigger battery. Or maybe it will use special materials to stand out. This is how Xiaomi attracts people who want top-end phones with unique features.

Expected Features

Xiaomi has not confirmed any specs yet. But people believe the P1S will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip. This is the same chip expected in the regular 16 series.

The P1S might get a better camera than the normal Ultra. It could have new colour options too. Some say it may have better cooling as well. All these upgrades make it interesting for tech lovers and pro users.

However, Xiaomi’s special XRING O1 processor may not be in the global P1S. This chip seems to stay exclusive to China. So, global buyers will likely get the Qualcomm version only.

Launch Plans

The listing of the P1S in the GSMA database is a clear hint. Xiaomi may launch this model very soon. The 16 series is expected later this year. So, the P1S could be unveiled at the same time or soon after.

People expect this model to be expensive. It will probably cost more than the standard Ultra. But for buyers who want the best, it may be worth it.

Xiaomi wants to show that it can compete with the biggest names in smartphones. With the P1S, it is targeting users who want top performance, the best cameras, and unique designs.

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any price or official release date. But the leaks suggest that fans won’t have to wait too long.

Stay tuned. Xiaomi might reveal more details in the coming weeks. If you love cutting-edge phones, the P1S could be one to watch.