Xiaomi Expands POCO Lineup with M6 Plus 5G

Xiaomi has now officially released the POCO M6 Plus 5G, a week or so after unveiling the device. Please note that while the company implied last week that its latest POCO M6 series handset would be available from today, this is not actually the case. Instead, Xiaomi does not plan to open pre-orders until August 5.

For reference, the POCO M6 Plus 5G joins the POCO M6 4G, POCO M6 5G, POCO M6 Pro (curr. $187.97 on Amazon) and POCO M6 Pro 5G in the seemingly ever-expanding POCO M6 series. According to Xiaomi, the new device will be exclusive to Flipkart initially, where it will start at INR 11,999 (~$143). However, we imagine that Xiaomi will offer it through other channels eventually.

As expected, the POCO M6 Plus 5G is effectively a reworked Redmi Note 13R. Consequently, the former combines Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, as well as 128 GB of expandable storage and a 5,030 mAh battery that supports 33 W wired charging. Moreover, Xiaomi installs a 6.79-inch display that outputs at 1080p and 120 Hz, coupled with 108 MP primary, 2 MP auxiliary and 13 MP front-facing cameras. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen when the POCO M6 Plus 5G will be available.

Visuals are handled by a 6.79-inch display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution, delivering sharp and vibrant content. In the camera department, the POCO M6 Plus 5G features a 108MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP auxiliary lens. For selfies, there’s a 13MP front-facing camera.