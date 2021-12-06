Xiaomi expands product portfolio with Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi, global technology leader, today announced the launch of Xiaomi Pad 5 for its international markets, making a grand return to the tablet space since Xiaomi’s latest tablet product. This portable workstation is packed with premium features to empower users to Play hard, work smart.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Immersive Productivity and Play

Xiaomi Pad 5 is versatile as a productivity tool for work or the classroom, but doubles as a premium mobile entertainment experience.

Xiaomi Pad 5’s powerful technologies include:

Productivity Suite – Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with features that’ll boost your productivity. Scan any documents using the 13MP single camera and seamlessly share with coworkers or classmates. For a natural writing experience, Xiaomi Smart Pen 1 comes with only 12.2g, 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi Smart Pen also includes convenient features such as Smart Pen function keys to quickly jot down notes, taking screenshots or easily switching between pen and eraser. Besides, you’re also conference-call ready with an 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video.

Vibrant Display with Comfortable Viewing Experience – Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch WQHD+ 120Hz display that brings content to life with elaborate images with more soft and natural colors full of details. With support for Dolby Vision ® , Xiaomi Pad 5 enables a premium HDR viewing experience bringing ultra vivid imagery with incredible brightness, contrast, detail, and colors you have never seen before on a screen. And even if you’re watching your favorite shows for a prolonged period of time, and no matter where you are watching, Pad 5’s True Display and built-in Low Blue Light mode ensures a clear but safe and comfortable viewing experience.

Immersive Acoustics – As Xiaomi Pad 5 captivates your eyes, it’ll also be easy on the ears when you’re squeezing in leisure time. Enjoy rich stereo sound with large quad speakers that offer a louder, and crisper sound. Moreover, there is Dolby Atmos ® immersive audio for the ultimate sound experience with unparalleled detail, depth, and realism while listening to your favorite Dolby Atmos contents.

Packed with High-Performance and Built to Unparalleled Connection -To ensure keeping up with your studies, work, entertainment, and everything in-between, Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with a 7nm high-performance Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 860 processor with a max clock speed of up to 2.96Ghz. And to keep users always connected, Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with longer battery life supported by 8,720mAh (typ) capacity.

“Amid a new normal and students returning to school, Xiaomi Pad 5 comes at a time that fits our new way of going from work to being entertained and everything in between in an instant. It’s truly an all-in-one workstation that’s packed with value from form to function, wherever it’s used, including in a classroom, at home or in an office,” said TJ Walton, Product Marketing Manager at Xiaomi international.

Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available in 6GB+256GB, in one color, Cosmic Gray. The recommended retail price is PKR 69,999 /- for the 6GB+256GB variant.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Quick Specs