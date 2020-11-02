



In the past two years, the popularity of Foldables has constantly increased. The first generation of foldable has passed after big OEMs like Samsung launched its first range of products and learned them. The second generation is much better than that, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. With 2021 coming soon, several more folding devices are expected to released, and Xiaomi appears to be designing a foldable smartphone.

Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Highlighted with Code-named Cetus

Evidence in MIUI 12 indicates that Xiaomi is working on a new foldable device. It’s named Cetus. This device glances at the code for Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from the MIUI 12 in the most recent China Closed Beta and noticed some additional hints and specs of the product.

Cetus is obviously foldable when a device returns the true value for the isFlodAbleDevice method (probable typographical error, meaning isFoldAbleDevice). There is a collection of other codes relevant to the control of the display fold and to identify modifications to the folding state. Cetus is possibly running MIUI on Android 11 with other specifications. It will also have a Snapdragon Qualcomm processor and a 108MP main sensor.

The device, including the sort of foldable display technology it has or the folding mechanism, or the exact processor used, is not given further detail. If you can imagine that SoC used is a flagship of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8xx range, you can assume that the foldable has other top-end specs to help support a presumably premium price tag.

Cetus is also not the first foldable from Xiaomi. The company tried its foldable smartphone idea a couple of times, but it never got into customers ‘ hands. There is no verification that Cetus is even hitting consumers. However, provided that Samsung will be on its third release, Xiaomi will join the race sooner rather than later.

