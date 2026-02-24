Xiaomi is set to hold its highly anticipated Global Launch event on 28 February 2026, featuring many devices. This event is shaping up to be one of the biggest technology launches of the year, as Xiaomi prepares to unveil a range of smartphones, tablets, smart devices, and accessories. Fans and tech enthusiasts across the world are eagerly waiting to see the company’s latest innovations.

Xiaomi Global Launch on 28 February 2026: See the Full List of Upcoming Devices

The February launch comes at a time when Xiaomi is competing with major tech players like Samsung and Apple. Industry watchers are calling it Xiaomi’s “new year,” given the scale of the event and the number of products expected to be announced. According to leaks and official teasers, Xiaomi is planning to launch multiple devices that span several product categories.

Smartphones and Tablets

The highlight of the launch will be the new Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup will include:

Xiaomi 17 Ultra – Positioned as the flagship device, the 17 Ultra is rumored to feature cutting-edge camera technology, an upgraded processor, and a premium design.

– Positioned as the flagship device, the 17 Ultra is rumored to feature cutting-edge camera technology, an upgraded processor, and a premium design. Xiaomi 17 – The standard model of the series, offering top-tier performance at a slightly lower price point.

– The standard model of the series, offering top-tier performance at a slightly lower price point. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series – The latest tablets from Xiaomi, designed for productivity and entertainment with enhanced display quality and long battery life.

These devices will compete directly with other high-end smartphones and tablets in the global market. These will also provide Xiaomi fans with advanced features and performance.

Other Devices

Beyond phones and tablets, Xiaomi is also launching several smart devices and accessories. The full list includes:

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra – It is the part of Xiaomi’s “Smart Travel” series. The company designs this scooter for long-range commuting and nighttime travel, making it a practical solution for urban mobility.

– It is the part of Xiaomi’s “Smart Travel” series. The company designs this scooter for long-range commuting and nighttime travel, making it a practical solution for urban mobility. Xiaomi Watch 5 – A premium smartwatch designed to serve as an “effortless” companion for daily life and travel. It will also offer health monitoring, notifications, and seamless integration with other Xiaomi devices.

– A premium smartwatch designed to serve as an “effortless” companion for daily life and travel. It will also offer health monitoring, notifications, and seamless integration with other Xiaomi devices. Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh, 15W) – A slim and portable charger compatible with the latest Xiaomi flagships. Its magnetic design allows for convenient charging on the go.

– A slim and portable charger compatible with the latest Xiaomi flagships. Its magnetic design allows for convenient charging on the go. Xiaomi Tag – A compact tracking device that helps users locate their gear easily, ideal for travelers and those who want to keep their belongings secure.

– A compact tracking device that helps users locate their gear easily, ideal for travelers and those who want to keep their belongings secure. REDMI Buds 8 Pro – High-end wireless earbuds from Xiaomi’s Redmi brand, featuring improved sound quality and modern design for music lovers.

What to Expect

Xiaomi will stream the event online for global audiences. Xiaomi will likely provide full details about pricing, availability, and specifications during the event. Fans can also expect surprises, including software updates and ecosystem features that integrate these devices with Xiaomi’s broader smart technology portfolio.

Overall, the upcoming Xiaomi Global Launch promises to be exciting for technology enthusiasts and consumers looking for high-quality devices across multiple categories. With smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart travel devices, and accessories, Xiaomi aims to showcase its innovation and strengthen its presence in the global tech market.