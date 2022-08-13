Xiaomi has a humanoid robot that walks very and talks carefully

Xiaomi has unveiled CyberOne, a humanoid robot. It is capable of detecting human emotion and producing 3D visual reconstructions of the world.

Advertisement

It also walks amusingly.

The business introduced the robot in a press release, which is really a new edition of an existing “Cyber” line of robots, since Xiaomi also has a quadruped robot dubbed CyberDog.

This is an exploration of the potential of Xiaomi’s future technology ecosystem and a new breakthrough for the firm, with AI at its heart and a full-size humanoid frame as its vessel.

Xiaomi’s CyberOne is the company’s second robot in as many years. CyberDog, an open-source quadruped, was the first to make its appearance one year ago Wednesday. The company’s newest robot, dubbed “Metal Bro,” reaches five feet nine inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and moves about on two legs. It is AI-powered and takes in its surroundings through the curved LED screen that forms its face and two microphones. This system can observe the environment in 3D and recognises 45 distinct human emotions. While not as agile as Boston Dynamics’ rather horrifying Atlas, the startup claims it can hold its own owing to 21 degrees of freedom in motion. Just don’t request that it execute.