Xiaomi Introduced New Items, an Air Conditioner and a Smart Kettle

A new season of reliable air conditioners has now been introduced by Xiaomi, such as a new MIJIA air conditioner that provides double temperature and moisture regulation. A new electric kettle is also introduced, with heat up to 12 hours. The company introduced two different products at the same time an Air Conditioner and a Smart Kettle.

Xiaomi MIJIA Multifunction Electric Kettle

Xiaomi is also introducing a smart kettle with 10 different power adjustment settings from 100W to 1000W named MIJIA Multifunctional Smart Electric Kettle. It has a minimalist and modern style and provides optimized systems and recipes to make foods like tea, soups, and desserts.

The smart electric kettle of Xiaomi has a heat retention feature between 45° C and 85° C for up to 12 hours. It can be remotely operated by smartphone via the mobile app of MIJIA for timers to be set and temperature controlled in real-time.

Mijia Smart Electric Multifunctional Kettle is offered at a regular price of 169 Yuan (approximately 22 Euro). However, at this point, it is actually being marketed for 139 Yuan (approximately 18 Euro)in the crowdfunding phase.

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Conditioner

Xiaomi’s new energy-saving air conditioner allows the ambient temperature to be accurately controlled. It can also be intelligently hydrated because it has a twofold feature of temperature and humidity regulation in warm and humid conditions. In contrast, the humidifier may be attached to the humidity supplement in dry environments.

The new Xiaomi climate control system complies with the new national energy efficiency standard, uses the DC compressor, and supports the single-button power-saving mode to save energy intelligently. The conditioner supports an automatically self-cleaning feature, eliminating dust and using an odorless anti-bacterial and anti-mildew filter with hydrophilic aluminum fins.

The Smart Home system supports smart reminder, voice control via XiaoAI, and the connection to other Xiaomi IoT products via the MIJIA app. The MIJIA air-conditioner from Xiaomi can be adapted to environments of various sizes in one HP, 1.5 HP, 2 HP, and 3 HP versions with prices beginning at 2099 yuan (about 270 Euros).

