Xiaomi Introduced New Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Xiaomi’s launched a brand new MIJIA product, released the latest new Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a lightweight and affordable model, on 19th November. The Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Lite is from MIJIA (Xiami offshoot). This device is available from November 20 and costs 499 yuan (approximately $76).

Xiaomi Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Specifications

The MIJIA vacuum cleaner weighs just 1,2 kg and claims that the machine is made of lightweight yet made with powerful materials. Although it is light, the motor and battery are still compact. It also helps to clean and clear dust from high places with its lightweight.

A high-speed brushless motor with suction power up to 17kPa is fitted with the MIJIa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Lite. This engine allows the product to generate a constant and powerful suction power, which can be used at two different levels. A triple high-efficiency filter is also given in the vacuum cleaner. It thereby cleans the air from which it passes to allergens.

The battery life of the vacuum cleaner can be up to 45 minutes with a full charge. The vacuum will go for 45 minutes until fully charged, ensuring that it is suitable to cover a medium-sized house in one go. So the consumers can comfortably cover a whole house with a single charge, both medium to large sizes on a single charge.

The unit also has an electronic bristled floor brush at the front of the motor, which can be used quickly to clean and remove dust from high places because it’s lightweight. This allows for high-speed rotating, helping dust particles be removed from between tiles and other areas. The suction nozzle has a flat shape that cleans the dust and lint on various surfaces comfortable for the user. Currently, the device available for sale in China at a retail price of $76.

You may also be interested in Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro expected to have 120Hz Refresh Rat, QHD + Display, and More