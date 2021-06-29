Qualcomm revealed yesterday that it has upgraded the present Snapdragon 888 processor with the Snapdragon 888+ version. The Snapdragon 888+ is loaded with an advanced AI engine in addition to providing better clocking speeds. The Snapdragon 888+ is expected to come in phones later this year by big companies such as Honor, ASUS, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Vivo. The famous Digital Chat Station tipster has disclosed the important specifications of the upcoming Snapdragon 888+ and 200MP Camera flagship of Xiaomi.

Also Read: Tech Firms Not Happy Over Govt’s Revised Internet Rules

Xiaomi is Probably Working on Smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ and 200MP Camera

Digital Chat Station highlights the basic characteristics of the upcoming SD888+ new smartphone (mentioned as sm8450).

The Xiaomi new gadget will have a punch-hole display with curved corners according to the source. Moreover, the post added that the main camera would be installed with a 200-megapixel sensor. Earlier rumors indicated that Samsung’s next smartphone will feature a 200-megapixel main camera. It is still unknown, whether Xiamoi’s reported flagship would be a part of the Mi 11 or some other series.

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor might measure 1/1.37 inch and feature 1.28-micron pixels according to some sources. It can also include 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning technology and can record 16K movies for viewers.

In recent reports, the details of Xiaomi 13 upcoming smartphones have been revealed. The company has shown that up to three smartphones with an in-screen selfie camera may be launched soon. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding its 200MP sensor and Snapdragon 888+ powered phone launch date and price.

You may be also interested in: Will FBR be Successful in Collecting Taxes from Google, YouTube & Facebook?



