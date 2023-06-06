Xiaomi Is Working On A Compact Foldable To Take On Galaxy Z Flip 5

Each smartphone maker is nowadays in the race to introduce foldable smartphones to the market. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no doubt, one of the best foldable phones in the market yet. According to the latest reports Xiaomi is working on a compact foldable phone to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The upcoming Xiaomi foldable smartphone is tipped to be lighter and thinner than Z Flip 5.

Xiaomi Foldable Phone Is Tipped To Give Tough Competition to Galaxy Z Flip 5

According to recent reports, Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone with a “Flip vertical inward folding screen”. Moreover, it was revealed that the new clamshell foldable phone will be extremely light and thin. Xiaomi is the third biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world after Samsung and Apple. However, it has never made a compact foldable phone before. The company has launched the Mix Fold and Mix Fold 2, but let me tell you that these are full-sized foldable smartphone rivals to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line. Now, the company is tipped to be working on a compact one.

Back in 2020, it was claimed that Xiaomi was looking into a product to give tough competition to the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the relaunched Motorola Razr. However, that didn’t happen. Now, it seems that the time has come to pull the trigger. Considering the impressive way the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus respectively, we’re expecting an admiringly competitive effort from the first Xiaomi clamshell foldable. There is still doubt regarding Xiaomi’s release plans. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

