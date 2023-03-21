Xiaomi is Working On A New Operating System MIOS To Replace MIUI

Rumors about MIOS have been swirling around for almost a decade now. In 2013, we came to know that Xiaomi was working on its own operating system. At the time, rumors claimed that the platform would debut along with the flagship Mi 4. However, that didn’t happen. Instead of that, the smartphone went official with MIUI, like all subsequent models.

Now, it seems that Xiaomi has changed its mind. It is quite clear from the leaked screenshot of the “About” screen that MIOS is currently in the alpha stage of development. The point notable here is that the version number starts from scratch. The company does not have a ready solution yet based on the build number, it was available on November 5, 2022.

The point is that MIOS specs are still a mystery. However, if it is indeed in development, it is expected to become a fork of Android, just like Huawei’s HarmonyOS. The design and features of MIOS are tipped to be similar to those of the standard MIUI. However, it is still unclear how much the company will differentiate its operating system from Android. We will surely share it with you all as soon as we get more details.