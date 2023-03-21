Xiaomi is Working On A New Operating System MIOS To Replace MIUI
Xiaomi MIOS, the upcoming operating system by the company has been in the pipeline of rumors for months. The highly anticipated Xiaomi operating system, MIOS is in development. Recently, a few insiders posted a screenshot of the “About” screen, which is tipped to have the logo of MIOS. There are some compelling reasons circulating around that are making us believe that MIOS is indeed in development.
Xiaomi MIOS Aims To Replace MIUI
Rumors about MIOS have been swirling around for almost a decade now. In 2013, we came to know that Xiaomi was working on its own operating system. At the time, rumors claimed that the platform would debut along with the flagship Mi 4. However, that didn’t happen. Instead of that, the smartphone went official with MIUI, like all subsequent models.
Now, it seems that Xiaomi has changed its mind. It is quite clear from the leaked screenshot of the “About” screen that MIOS is currently in the alpha stage of development. The point notable here is that the version number starts from scratch. The company does not have a ready solution yet based on the build number, it was available on November 5, 2022.
The point is that MIOS specs are still a mystery. However, if it is indeed in development, it is expected to become a fork of Android, just like Huawei’s HarmonyOS. The design and features of MIOS are tipped to be similar to those of the standard MIUI. However, it is still unclear how much the company will differentiate its operating system from Android. We will surely share it with you all as soon as we get more details.