Xiaomi Launched First 8K-PlayBack Mi Box 4S Pro





Xiaomi Mi Box series is one of the most famous Android TV boxes across the globe. Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro, a new streaming device with support for 8 K video playback, has been released in China. The streaming box will not be available in China, with the company not revealing any plans for releasing the new device on global markets, including Pakistan. Its listed price in china is CNY 399 (approximately Rs. 10,000).

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro is part of the same range that the Mi Box 4K includes. This is what you need to know about Xiaomi’s new Mi Box 4S Pro.

Mi Box 4S Pro: Specifications and Features

8K video playback, which is not available on any other popular streaming device, is the main feature of Mi Box 4S Pro. Although it is not entirely clear how this works right now, Mi Box 4S Pro will probably playback 8K video content locally on a compatible TV. For the time being, no one of the major streaming services provides 8K video resolution.

The Mi Box 4S Pro features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It also comes with a Bluetooth enabled voice control remote. The streaming box supports dual-band Wi-Fi for faster transmission and stable signals.

The latest streaming box runs on MIUI for TV platforms. Any global version of the device would likely ship with Android TV and not MIUI for TV. 8K TVs are quite expensive, but 8K content is not widely available; this device’s unique feature set to have much appeal globally for now.

Mi Box 4S Pro: Price

The Mi Box 4S Pro at CNY 399 (about Rs. 10,000) is just a little more expensive than the Mi Box 4 K, with significantly better features. The 8K video playback support gives the device a major advantage over competitive products like the Apple TV 4K. Online pre-orders booking has been started from today. There is no detail on the Mi Box 4S Pro price and availability in Pakistan or worldwide.

