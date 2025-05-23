A few days ago, we reported that Xiaomi is working on its own processor. Now, the company has officially introduced its in-house chipset, the Xring O1, alongside its latest Xiaomi 15S Pro flagship. Building an in-house chipset is a complicated task. However, Xiaomi has successfully completed the task and now it can compete with the Qualcomm and MediaTek. Now lets have a look at the key specs of the device along with its processor.

Xiaomi Launches 15S Pro with In-House Xring O1 Chipset to Rival Qualcomm and MediaTek

First of all, the Xiaomi 15S Pro is quite identical to the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The Xring O1 chip inside is a big breakthrough for Xiaomi. It is developed and designed by Xiaomi and fabbed on TSMC’s second-generation N3E 3nm process. Xring O1 features a ten-core CPU cluster with 2x Cortex-X925 prime cores clocked @ 3.9GHz, 6x Cortex-A725 performance cores between 1.9-3.4 GHz, and 2x Cortex-A520 efficiency cores @ 1.8 GHz.

Also, there is a 16-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU and a 6-core NPU rated at 44 TOPS. The company further revealed that this SoC scored over 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, leaving the Snapdragon 8 Elite behind. Additionally, Xring O1 also scored over 3,000 single-core points and 9,000 multi-core points in Geekbench 6, with the multi-core score edging out Apple’s A18 Pro.

Xring O1 supports the latest LPDDR5T RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and a custom 3-core Xiaomi ISP. Overall, the specs of the chipset are quite impressive. If the thing goes on in Xiaomi’s favour, it will be a great threat to the big chip makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Now, let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone. As mentioned above, the device is quite similar to the Xiaomi 15 Pro. It comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED (QHD+ 120Hz).

Additionally, it has a triple camera setup at the back. It has three 50MP cameras (ultrawide, wide and a 5x periscope) for beautiful photography. Moreover, the phone has a massive 6,100mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W wired charging. The 15S Pro boots Xiaomi HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. The phone is available in two colours – Black and Blue.

Now let’s talk about its price. The 16/512GB version will cost CNY 5,499 ($763) while the top-tier version with 1TB storage costs CNY 5,499 ($832). The company has currently launched this phone with a new chipset in China only. The company will surely launch it in other markets as well. However, the company will first check and take feedback from the hometown users. If everything goes well, then it will launch it in other markets.

Anyhow, we will let you know if we get more information about it.