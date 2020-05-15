The Chinese tech company Xiaomi‘s ecological chain firm Segway Ninebot has announced its next-generation Air T15 electric scooter with a number of innovative control and safety features. The e-scooter is an upgraded version of the famous M365 electric scooter which was launched in 2018.

If we look at the design, the Ninebot has followed a typical Xiaomi’s approach. The handlebar of the Air T15 arrives with a two-beam metal design encased in a plastic housing with a thin strip that runs from the bottom to the top. The front light is located slightly above the light strip. It is a portable bike which means it can be easily folded into a smaller structure for easy transportation. The scooter has a weight of mere 10.5 kgs and is constructed by using magnesium alloy.

Xiaomi Launches a New Air T15 Electric Scooter

Talking about the tires, the Ninebot Electric Scooter Air T15 is equipped with the foam-filled puncture-proof hollow tires that copy ride-softening pneumatic tires. Even though the tires make the rides smooth, still it is recommended that the scooty is used on streets due to the small 7.5-inch front tire and smaller 6-inch rear tire.

The Air T15 can sustain a maximum mass of 100 kgs and can climb a 15-degree elevation. It has a maximum speed of 20 km/h along with a total range of 12 km, which is regarded as relatively low. Also, it is equipped with an integrated lithium battery pack featuring overheat, overcharges, under circuit protection. It also comes with a storage stand where it can be kept while charging. The e-scooter is currently available for pre-order at an affordable price of $422.

