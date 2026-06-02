Xiaomi has introduced a fresh new look for its popular mid-range smartphone, the Poco X8 Pro. The company has launched a new color option for the Poco X8 Pro called Bold Yellow, aiming to attract more attention to the device and give customers another stylish choice.

The new Bold Yellow version stands out from the existing color options with its eye-catching design. According to Xiaomi, the color is inspired by the world of racing. The smartphone features bold yellow tones combined with black accents around the frame, creating a sporty and energetic appearance. This racing-inspired design helps the phone look different from many other smartphones currently available in the market.

Xiaomi Launches a New Bold Yellow Color for the Poco X8 Pro

One of the most noticeable design elements is the black frame accent. This detail adds a premium touch and enhances the overall visual appeal of the device. The contrast between the bright yellow body and the darker accents gives the phone a distinctive personality.

The back panel of the Poco X8 Pro also features a unique design. Xiaomi has chosen an industrial-style look with visible bolt-like patterns and a semi-transparent appearance. This combination creates a modern and futuristic feel that may appeal to users who enjoy bold and unconventional smartphone designs.

Another feature that remains part of the Poco X8 Pro is the Dynamic RGB LED lighting system around the camera module. Although it is not visible in the official promotional images, the lighting continues to be included in the new Bold Yellow model. This feature adds an extra level of customization and visual flair, especially during notifications and gaming sessions.

The Bold Yellow version joins the existing lineup of Poco X8 Pro colors, which already includes Black, White, and Mint Green. Xiaomi has also released a special Iron Man Edition in the past, which received attention from fans of both technology and Marvel-themed products.

While the design has changed, the internal specifications of the Poco X8 Pro remain the same. The Bold Yellow model is available in three memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Interestingly, Xiaomi has decided not to offer the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in this new color option, even though it is available in some of the other standard colors.

The new Bold Yellow Poco X8 Pro starts at a price of $369. This makes it slightly more expensive than the device’s launch price in March, which was around $330. Despite the higher price, Xiaomi may be hoping that the unique design and fresh color option will attract customers looking for a smartphone that stands out from the crowd.

With the introduction of the Bold Yellow version, Xiaomi has given the Poco X8 Pro a stylish refresh while maintaining the features that made the device popular. The new color offers consumers another exciting option in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.