Xiaomi Launches a New Variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan

Press ReleaseLast Updated: Sep 7, 2021
9c

Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of a new variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan today. This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimized triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

Xiaomi Launches a New Variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan

The retail price is at 22,999/- for Redmi 9C 4G+128GB variant. This smartphone will be available for purchase both offline in stores and online on Mistore.pk from 3 PM onwards on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021. 

Redmi 9C quick specs:

 

  Redmi 9C
Display 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display

400 nit (typ) brightness

Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ)

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

Reading mode
Rear camera 13MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor
Front camera 5MP front camera
Dimension 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm
Processor MediaTek Helio G35

12nm process technology

Octa-core CPU, up to 2.3 GHz
Weight 196g
Security AI Face Unlock
Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery

Supports 10W wired charging

10W in-box charger
Network support Dual 4G standby
Connectivity Micro USB

3.5mm headphone jack
System MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Variant 4G+128GB
Available color Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue

 Check out? Xiaomi 12 Expected to Have Triple Camera Of 50MP With 5x Optical Zoom

Press ReleaseLast Updated: Sep 7, 2021
Photo of Press Release

Press Release

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>