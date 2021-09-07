Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of a new variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan today. This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimized triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

Xiaomi Launches a New Variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan

The retail price is at 22,999/- for Redmi 9C 4G+128GB variant. This smartphone will be available for purchase both offline in stores and online on Mistore.pk from 3 PM onwards on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.

Redmi 9C quick specs:

Redmi 9C Display 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display 400 nit (typ) brightness Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ) TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification Reading mode Rear camera 13MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor Front camera 5MP front camera Dimension 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm Processor MediaTek Helio G35 12nm process technology Octa-core CPU, up to 2.3 GHz Weight 196g Security AI Face Unlock Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery Supports 10W wired charging 10W in-box charger Network support Dual 4G standby Connectivity Micro USB 3.5mm headphone jack System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Variant 4G+128GB Available color Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue

