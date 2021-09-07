Xiaomi Launches a New Variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan
Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of a new variant of Redmi 9C in Pakistan today. This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimized triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.
The retail price is at 22,999/- for Redmi 9C 4G+128GB variant. This smartphone will be available for purchase both offline in stores and online on Mistore.pk from 3 PM onwards on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.
Redmi 9C quick specs:
|Redmi 9C
|Display
|6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display
400 nit (typ) brightness
Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ)
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
Reading mode
|Rear camera
|13MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor
|Front camera
|5MP front camera
|Dimension
|164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G35
12nm process technology
Octa-core CPU, up to 2.3 GHz
|Weight
|196g
|Security
|AI Face Unlock
|Charging
|5000mAh (typ) battery
Supports 10W wired charging
10W in-box charger
|Network support
|Dual 4G standby
|Connectivity
|Micro USB
3.5mm headphone jack
|System
|MIUI 12 based on Android 10
|Variant
|4G+128GB
|Available color
|Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
