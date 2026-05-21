Xiaomi is preparing to launch its first clip-on wireless earphones, marking the company’s entry into the growing open-ear audio market. What makes these earbuds especially interesting is their support for several features usually associated with Apple devices and AirPods.

One of the biggest highlights is compatibility with Apple’s Find My network. This feature allows users to track the earphone case through nearby Apple devices, even if the case is far away. It works in a similar way to how users locate lost AirPods. The addition of this feature is unexpected from Xiaomi, as it shows the company is paying closer attention to users who rely on both Android and Apple products.

Xiaomi Launches First Clip-On Earbuds with Apple Find My Support

The earbuds will also support smart dual-device connectivity across Android and iOS systems. This means users can switch easily between devices such as an Android phone and an iPhone without complicated setup steps. For people who use products from different brands, this could become a very useful feature.

The new earbuds use an open-ear clip-on design instead of the traditional in-ear style. Open-ear earphones have become more popular in recent years because they are designed to feel lighter and more comfortable during long use. They also allow users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music or taking calls. This makes them useful for activities such as walking, exercising, commuting, or working in an office.

According to Xiaomi, each earbud weighs about 5.5 grams. The earbuds use a flexible memory titanium wire structure that gently clips around the ear without creating too much pressure. This design is intended to improve comfort, especially during extended listening sessions.

On the audio side, Xiaomi appears to be focusing on strong sound quality as well. The earbuds include an 11mm audio driver with a microcrystalline metal-coated diaphragm. They also support LHDC 5.0 and carry Hi-Res audio certification, both of which are aimed at delivering clearer and richer sound performance.

For voice calls, Xiaomi has included a three-microphone setup combined with a VPU sensor and AI-powered noise reduction technology. These features are expected to improve voice clarity by reducing background noise during phone calls or online meetings.

One common issue with open-ear earbuds is sound leakage, where nearby people can hear the audio. To address this, Xiaomi says it is using reverse sound wave technology to minimize audio leakage and improve privacy during listening.

The company recently previewed the earphones during a livestream event. Xiaomi displayed black, white, and gold color options, while hinting at a fourth version that has not yet been revealed.

The official launch is scheduled for May 21 and will take place alongside other new Xiaomi products, including the Xiaomi 17 Max and the Band 10 Pro.

As the demand for lightweight and comfortable audio devices continues to grow, Xiaomi’s new clip-on earbuds could become an attractive option for users who want modern features without fully entering Apple’s ecosystem.