The Chinese grand tech company Xiaomi is bringing another Mi 10 with a 5G chipset at a midrange price. It has been given the name Mi 10T 5G Lite due to its price tag. However, there are some high-end specifications provided on the phone which makes it appealing to the users. Now, let’s see what this lite version of Mi 10T is going to offer to its customers.

Xiaomi Launches Mi 10T Lite in Pakistan with a 5G Chipset

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (specs and price):

Display:

Mi 10T lite comes with an AMOLED capacitive display. The size of the screen is 6.57 inches with an 85.1% screen to body ratio. For protection purposes, the phone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The resolution of the display is 1080 x 2340 Pixels which is considered as Full HD.

OS and Performance:

The latest Android 10 has been set as the operating system of the phone. The chipset installed in the phone is Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (5G) with an octa-core processor. In addition to that, there is an Adreno 620 GPU installed in the Mi 10T lite.

Camera:

Mi 10T lite comes with quad rear camera setup with a resolution of 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) along with a dual-LED Flash. Along with that, there is a single 16 MP selfie camera which allows you to make videos in [email protected]

Memory:

In terms of memory space, there are two variants of this phone. The first variant comes with a 6 GB RAM along with a 128 GB internal memory while the other variant has 8 GB RAM and the same 128 GB internal storage.

Price:

You can purchase this smartphone in PKR 65,999/-.

