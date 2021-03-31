Xiaomi Launches Mi 11 Lite Starting from PKR 43,999 in Pakistan

Global technology leader Xiaomi today introduced a new addition to its Mi 11 family – Mi 11 Lite. The new device packs all the perks of a flagship-level smartphone into an ultra-lightweight and stylish design, perfect for users seeking a high end smartphone without the high price.

The TrueColor AMOLED display

Sporting a 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay with 10-bit TrueColor support, Mi 11 Lite produces a dazzling 1.07 billion colors – 64x more than its predecessor. This allows for smoother color gradation and a more natural transition between hues, minimizing banding and reducing noise and blemishes on the image, whatever angle the display is viewed from.

Featuring DCI-P3 color gamut, color performance is further optimized by providing high color accuracy and retention, ultimately creating a stunningly vivid, true-to life image. Additionally, its support for HDR10 creates a more dynamic image with sharper contrast for a more lifelike viewing experience.

Mi 11 Lite’s stunning picture quality is paired with equally vivid sound. Equipped with dual speakers and certified with Hi-Res Audio, Mi 11 Lite offers an exceptional listening experience with truly immersive sound.

In addition, with its 90Hz refresh and 240Hz touch sampling rate, Mi 11 Lite is as impressive to use as it is to look at – gone are the days of waiting for laggy, unresponsive screens.

Flagship-level performance

Debuting with the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 732G, Mi 11 Lite offers more power, more speed and higher reliability with its 8nm manufacturing process technology.Equipped with LiquidCool technology, Mi 11 Lite was built to stay at peak performance even during periods of heavy usage such as when streaming or gaming.

Boasting a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast-charging, Mi 11 Lite offers long-lasting power for full day1 and even multi-day use – say goodbye to low battery anxiety.

Continuing the heritage of best-in-class camera performance

Mi 11 Lite confidently carries on Xiaomi’s legacy of innovation and best-in-class smartphone camera technology. Touting a triple rear camera array with a 64MP main shooter and 1/1.97” sensor, Mi 11 Lite offers a nimble and user-friendly experience that enables anyone to take professional grade pictures and videos with minimal effort. An 8MP ultra-wide angle and 5MP telemacro camera round out the triple camera setup, allowing users to capture wide scenery shots or close up macro shots with stunning detail.

Both the wide-angle camera and the 16MP front camera have been optimized for low-light conditions with Night Mode, enabling users to take stunning images of sunset landscapes, nighttime cityscapes or night-out selfies with higher brightness, sharper contrast and enhanced detail. The cameras are further boosted by a selection of new video modes and filters that allow anyone to easily capture pro-level, cinematic footage that would otherwise require a high level of expertise and expensive equipment to create.

Head-Turning Design and Comfortable Feel

Measuring just 6.81mm in thickness and weighing in at a mere 157g, Mi 11 Lite offers a more comfortable and lightweight in-hand feel. Sporting a punch-hole cut out for the front camera, Mi 11 Lite achieves a nearly bezel free design for users looking for maximum screen size. Protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, Mi 11 Lite was built to withstand damage from everyday drops and scratches.

Color Options

Designed for the fashionable young generation, Mi 11 Lite 4G offers fresh color options including Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in Pakistan

Starting from 43,999 Mi 11 Lite also comes in one variant, 6GB+128GB, and will be available for purchase from Mistore.pk, Daraz.pk, Airkart.com, Corecart.pk and Apptak.pk from 31st March in Pakistan.

Quick Specs:

Mi 11 Lite Display 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay （2400 x 1080 FHD+） 10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate HDR10 support Color Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue， Peach Pink Body Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Dimensions 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.81mm, 157g Performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon 732G 8nm manufacturing process UFS 2.2 Enhanced LPDDR4X LiquidCool technology Rear camera Main: 64MP (F/1.79, 1.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixels) Ultra wide-angle camera: 8MP (F/2.2, 1.12μm) eMacro: 5MP telemacro camera (F/2.4,1.12μm pixels) Front camera 16MP in-display selfie camera Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 5 NFC2 and IR blaster USB Type-C Unlock Arc side-mounted fingerprint, PIN/Password, Pattern Charging 4,250mAh (typ) battery; 33W fast-charging Audio Dual audio speakers; Hi-res Audio certification; Motor Z-axis linear motor Storage variants 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB