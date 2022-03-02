The tech giant Xiaomi has become one of the best manufacturers of electronic products and smart devices. The products from the company, whether smartphones or any other devices. have made a name in the market mainly because of the build quality. Now, recently, the company has rolled out a new gaming monitor in China which will go on sale from the 4th of March at a reasonable price of $253.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi 24 inch Gaming Monitor for $253

Around two years ago, Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi rolled out its first-ever monitor in the market with Redmi Display 1A. Afterward, the company has been rolling out new models in the market at regular phases as it appears to be a potential product in the respective market.

Features of the New Redmi Gaming Monitor:

If we talk about the features of the new Redmi Gaming Monitor, it comes with a 23.8-inch large display with a Full HD resolution and a staggering refresh rate of up to 240Hz. According to the company, it uses a rapid IPS technology with an astonishing response time of 1 millisecond.

Furthermore, it is also certified for AMD FreeSync Premium and features a 100% sRGB color gamut, support for DC Dimming, and is also claimed to be certified for protection from Blue Light.

Coming towards the prolific design of the monitor, the new 23.8-inch Redmi Gaming Monitor has a narrow-frame bezel design from all the 3 sides. The IO panel has a magnetic back cover, and the base includes support for vertical and turning adjustment, allowing the monitor to be utilized in portrait or vertical orientation.

Moreover, in terms of ports, the new monitor has a couple of HDMI 2.1 connectors, one DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

