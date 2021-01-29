Xiaomi has launched its new model, the Redmi 9T in Pakistan that is power up with the superlative performer. The price of the phone is PKR 33,999 and will be available Nationwide from 30th January 2021.

To give you more storage. the phone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which is more than enough for users. For an extraordinary Performance the phone is powered by Snapdragon 662 (11nm) and runs

Powerful Octa-Core 2.0 GHz | which ensure the smooth performance of the device without any lag.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi 9T in Pakistan

The powerhouse of the phone carries long-lasting 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. At the bottom of the phone, there is a type C USB port. Adreno 610 GPU helps the device in smoother graphics & amazing gameplay.

When it comes to camera section, then it will not be wrong to say that the device is equipped with flagship level Quad AI Cameras. The primary camera has 48MP Hi-Res AI, 8MP Ultra wide-angle, 2MP Macro Camera, and 2MP Depth Camera. While for perfect selfie shots, the front shooter has 8 MP in-display front lens.

The phone trendy design is tough and durable. It packs side-mounted fingerprint sensor and anti finger print texture back. The phone display measures 6.53″ FHD+ Dot-Drop display (CGG 3).

To give you reliable security, the device comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor + Face recognition. The phone is available in four trendy colors-Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green. You can buy Xiaomi Redmi 9T with an official 1 year warranty from any authorized mobile store in Pakistan.

