Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Advertisement

Redmi Note 12 series were unveiled in October and loved by people due to its amazing feature. The family packed Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Redmi Note 12 Discovery. Today the company announced a new addition to the family and named it as Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

Advertisement

As the name revealed, it seems that this device is launched for game lovers which means that this device will definitely charge faster than Redmi Note 12 Pro that comes with 67W wired charging. The speed edition device includes a 5,000 mAh battery like the non-Speed model and supports QC 3+, PD 2.0, and PD 3.0 charging protocols. It means it might be possible that the new device also supports the same 67W charging.

Coming to the overall look, the new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition looks similar to the Note 12 Pro. The camera island design is somewhat changed and the branding is moved from the bottom to the top. With this design, it looks like a Poco smartphone and it might be launched under the Poco brand name in the market outside China.

Advertisement

Though the Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has almost the same dimensions and battery size as the previous non-speed version, it is six grams lighter than the Note 12 Pro at 181g. Well, the major difference between both devices lies in the chipset and camera departments. Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC and sports a 50MP primary camera, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has the Snapdragon 778G chip at the helm and includes a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera accompanies by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

Other than this, the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition includes a 6.67″ FullHD+ 120Hz 10bit OLED display, a 16MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device has 5G connectivity and an NFC chip onboard. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition boots MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Coming to the color variants, the device comes in black, blue, and green colors and has three memory options – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. While the new device is being sold in China on Xiaomi’s official website, but the company has not announced its launch in other markets. Let’s wait and watch.

Advertisement

Also Read: Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Along with Many Other Devices will Launch on 27 Dec