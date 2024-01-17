Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Series Globally

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 13 series for global markets. The new series includes the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. The new devices are equipped with exciting specs including an AMOLED display with a 120 HZ refresh rate, a 200 MP camera, and much more. Also, the devices are available at affordable prices. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G.

Redmi Note 13 4G:

Redmi Note 13

Price: PKR 50,000/-.

Features Specifications
Display 6.67-inch centered punch-hole AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz
Peak Brightness 1800 nits
Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
RAM LPDDR4x 6 GB/8 GB
Storage UFS 2.2 128 GB, 256 GB
Operating System MIUI 14 (Android 13)
Rear Cameras 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro,
Front Camera 16MP
Audio Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers
Additional Features 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card slot
Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating
Battery 5,000mAh
Charging 33W
Color Options Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, and Ocean Sunset

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G:

Note 13 pro

Price: PKR 70,000/-.

Features Specifications
Display 6.67-inch centered punch-hole AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz
Peak Brightness 1300 nits
Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Processor MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra
RAM LPDDR4x, 8GB/12GB
Storage UFS 2.2, 256 GB/ 512 GB
Operating System MIUI 14 x Android 13
Rear Cameras 200MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro
Front Camera 16MP
Audio Dolby Atmos-supported dual-stereo speakers
Additional Features 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card slot
Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating
Battery 5,000mAh
Charging 67W
Color Options Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Forest Green

