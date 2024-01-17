Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Series Globally
Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 13 series for global markets. The new series includes the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. The new devices are equipped with exciting specs including an AMOLED display with a 120 HZ refresh rate, a 200 MP camera, and much more. Also, the devices are available at affordable prices. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G.
Price: PKR 50,000/-.
