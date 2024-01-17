Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Series Globally

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 13 series for global markets. The new series includes the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. The new devices are equipped with exciting specs including an AMOLED display with a 120 HZ refresh rate, a 200 MP camera, and much more. Also, the devices are available at affordable prices. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G.

Redmi Note 13 4G: Price: PKR 50,000/-. Features Specifications Display 6.67-inch centered punch-hole AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz Peak Brightness 1800 nits Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 RAM LPDDR4x 6 GB/8 GB Storage UFS 2.2 128 GB, 256 GB Operating System MIUI 14 (Android 13) Rear Cameras 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, Front Camera 16MP Audio Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers Additional Features 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card slot Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating Battery 5,000mAh Charging 33W Color Options Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, and Ocean Sunset Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Price: PKR 70,000/-. Features Specifications Display 6.67-inch centered punch-hole AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz Peak Brightness 1300 nits Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra RAM LPDDR4x, 8GB/12GB Storage UFS 2.2, 256 GB/ 512 GB Operating System MIUI 14 x Android 13 Rear Cameras 200MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP Audio Dolby Atmos-supported dual-stereo speakers Additional Features 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card slot Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating Battery 5,000mAh Charging 67W Color Options Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Forest Green Also read: Xiaomi EV SU7: A Smartphone on the Move With HyperOS