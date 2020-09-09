Xiaomi Launches Sports ECG T-shirt for Wellness Devotees

Smart clothing is still to go standard after, to begin with popping to the surface in 2015, but we’re gradually seeing more companies play around with the concept of associated garments. Xiaomi’s MIJIA, known for its smart lifestyle products, has initiated an ECG T-shirt designed for the health-conscious. This smart shirt is to make target athletes and sportsperson to help them manage their activity levels more effectively.

You may find yourself in over your head if you don’t have a good instructor, or you try to do that yourself. The ECG T-shirt of MIJIA will help you as a fitness instructor.

Xiaomi’s MIJIA ECG T-Shirt Design, Price & Features

The ECG T-shirt of MIJIA Sports has designed like any other sports T-shirt. It is manufactured using an integrated and efficient weaving system that ensures high breathing and elasticity. The latter allows the design of support in a tight fit without limiting the user’s movement.

In this T-shirt, the most important feature is the ECG bean in the center which is designed to collect micro-signals produced by the heartbeat of the T-shirt wearer. For the capture of these signals, ECG beans use COTECH sensor fiber.

With a time limit of 60 seconds and a sampling rate of 250 times per second. The ECG T-shirt can record data in real-time. Users can therefore map their activities in real-time efficiently and accurately. This can not only help in stringent sessions of training but can be also a guide for a comprehensive examination of the physical condition of the user.

The ECG bean module also has a central LED indicator that reveals heart rate intervals and also differentiates between the difference of heart rate ups and downs.

The T-shirt from MIJIA Sports ECG is available in China at a price of $45 approximately. But its availability in the international market is not cleared yet, its availability expected in Pakistan via online store; mistore.pk.

