Xiaomi Launches ZMI Power Bank With Hand Warmer Unique Feature

ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank is a recent Xiaomi device that could be useful in the winter months, as the title indicates. It is a power bank of 5,000mAh that also doubles as a warmer hand. An iPhone 12 is expected to CHARGE faster than the Apple 5W charger. The handwarmer has a PTC style heating technology with a proprietary specification and is claimed to reliably and accurately control the temperature. The system will heat rapidly up to a suitable temperature for the body, with a maximum temperature of about 52°C.

Xiaomi Power Bank Features and Price:

The CNY 89 (about Rs. 2,200) is currently in China, and the ZMI’s Hand Warmer Power is only available in China. As stated, a battery capacity of 5000mAh is given for the product. The device will switch between high and low temperatures when fully charged. The temperature is then held for 2- hours, depending on external conditions. No information is yet available regarding whether or not this product will be released in other countries or Pakistan.

The device will charge an iPhone 12 roughly 54 minutes faster than the Apple 5W charger using a ZMI USB cable. The gadget is also compatible with various model smartphones and low-current products, including Bluetooth headphones, smart bands, and smartwatches. In addition, the machine is also fitted with an LED light that can be used in the dark as a torchlight.

It is said that the unit uses high-quality batteries for lithium-ion safety purposes. ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank is multifunctional, but it is not to allow to use of the hand warmer, and the power bank functions simultaneously.

