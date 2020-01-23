Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Date Reveals With Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi’s next Mi flagship was popping-up work there from time to time in the last few months, but with no final information. Xiaomi has previously expressed the intention of becoming one of the first to launch a smartphone powered by the recently announced 865 chipset Snapdragon. Now, the company’s chairman and CEO, Lei Jun, has revealed in a more recent update that the Xiaomi Mi 10 featuring Snapdragon 865 will be released no later than the first quarter of this year.

The company representative added that the company aims to continue its trend of using Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets to power its phones. The Snapdragon 845 powered the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, and the Mi 9 featured the Snapdragon 855 alongside a handful of others.

He said Xiaomi sold more than 427 million smartphones powered by Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm. The brand has also announced that more than 10 5G powered handsets will be launching this year.

As for the Xiaomi Mi 10, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz is expected to appear on the handset. It’ll be powered by 5G compliant Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is rumored to sell versions of 12 GB RAM and storage that range up to 512 GB. A 108-megapixel camera array will be mounted at the back alongside an additional 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. The battery will come with a 4500 mAh on the base model fitted with 48W fast charging and 65W on the Pro version.