We have already told you guys that 2020 will be a year for 5G phones. Some developed countries have already launched the 5G technology and big companies have revealed the 5G phones as well. Xiaomi has also revealed its Mi 10 series including an affordable 5G phone, Mi 10 Lite. The latest Mi 10 Lite will deliver next-gen connectivity at a price of just €350 (approximately PKR 65,000). Now, let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is Now Live-Check out its Specs Here

The newly launched 5G phone has come with the Snapdragon 765G and its integrated 5G modem. The SoC also contains LiquidCool technology to keep the phone cool.

Furthermore, the phone measures 6.57″ AMOLED screen. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house the 16MP front-facing camera. Talking about the rear camera setup, we will see a quad-camera setup on the back. The back cameras setup includes a 48MP main sensor. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the details about the three other modules.

Additionally, the Mi 10 Lite will feature a 4,160 mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. Furthermore, the phone measures 7.98mm thickness and weigh 192g. The phone will be available in three colours including White, Gray and Green options.

The phone will be available in early May. The base version with 64GB storage will cost €350. The 128GB version will cost around €400. We hope to get this phone soon in Pakistan too.