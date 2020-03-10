Xiaomi MI 10 Pro Launched to Space for Capturing 108 MP Shots- Advert

Xiaomi is launching marvelous devices and this time we have come across a device having a giant 108 MP camera. The Chinese tech giant revealed Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Camera in a latest ad posted on Twitter and YouTube. The teaser shows images of earth from space satellite that are shot from Mi 10 Pro’s 108 MP camera. Isn’t it amazing?

Xiaomi MI 10 Pro Launched to Space for Capturing 108 MP Shots

Xiaomi had launched a satellite in 2019 having this 108 MP camera as Mi 10 Pro. The image are marvelous however it only covers 8 seconds of 1 minute and 27 seconds advert. So if you are only interested in the image sample, watch the video after 0:54 seconds. The tagline of the ad “See your world in 108 megapixels” is a great idea when it comes to marketing products. However lets not forget that smartphone cameras are not good when it comes to shooting earth from space.

As far as the specifications of the device is concerned we do not have any official information regarding any of it however we sure are the device having such giant camera will be best in terms of features as well.

This commercial also showcases Xiaomi’s plans to serve 100 million users in 2020. Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are already available in China however the global launch will take place on March 27.

Also Read: Xiaomi Shows Off its First 40W Fast Charging Solution