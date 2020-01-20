This year will be a leap year as we are going to see 29 days in February this year. Other than this, February is also going to be more interesting because many smartphone manufacturers are going to reveal the high-end flagship devices next month. Other than Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi is also planning to bring the Mi 10 lineup next month. Xiaomi Mi 10 has already appeared in many rumours. This time, we see some renders of Mi 10 Pro. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Live Images Leak reveals the design of the phone. Let’s have a look at the live images first.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Live Images Leak Reveals quad-camera setup on the back

The leak images reveal that it will be a 5G phone and will come with quad-camera setup on the back.

The photos reveal a USB-C port on the bottom, a grille for the speaker and the SIM slot. On the top, there is a speaker, a small IR blaster and a noise-cancellation mic.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a 65W charger. As mentioned earlier, it will come with a quad-camera setup. So, we may see 108MP main camera to take beautiful photos. The resolution of other cameras is not known yet.

This is all that we know so far about Mi 10 Pro. But surely, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days.

Till then stay tuned for more updates.