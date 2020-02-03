New leak Suggests February 14 Release for Xiaomi Mi 10

We already know many specs about the upcoming Note 10 and Note 10 Pro through leaks and some official renders. The only thing not clear was the release date of Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro. Previously, it was said that both phones will launch on February 7. However now, due to the current critical situation in China because of the Coronavirus, the event is going to held on February 13. Furthermore, Black Shark co-founder and CEO Luo Yuzhou has announced that the launch event will most-likely be online-only.

New leak Suggests February 14 Release for the Xiaomi Mi 10

As far as the release date of both phones is concerned, Mi 10 will go live on February 14. However, the Mi 10 Pro’s pre-order campaign will start from February 10 and will start shipping from February 18.

According to rumours, Xiaomi Mi 10 will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with the screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’ll be a 5G variant so will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The leaks also reveal that the phone will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone will have a 108-megapixel camera at the back alongside an additional 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. The battery will come with a 4500 mAh on the base model fitted with 48W fast charging.

We will get more official news in the coming days. So stay tuned.