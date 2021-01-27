The recent report has revealed that Xiaomi is working on a new Mi 10 variant that will come with the freshly announced Snapdragon 870 at the helm. Currently, there are eight smartphones in Xiaomi’s Mi 10 lineup including Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite 5G, and Mi 10i 5G. All smartphones in the series (except the last three) are carrying Snapdragon 865 SoC. And now, the new variant is coming with a freshly released Snapdragon 870 SoC.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the price of the phone will be around CNY3,500 ($540/€445) but it didn’t share any detail regarding the specs of Xiaomi Mi 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to Come with Snapdragon 870 SoC

The Snapdragon 870 SoC is sharing its most of the specs with the 865+. Its CPU reaches the highest clock speed and the prime core runs at 3.2 GHz, up from 3.1 GHz on the 865+ and 2.94 GHz on the vanilla 865. The Snapdragon 870 is still using Kryo 585 cores, that are based on ARM’s Cortex-A77 with some in-house tweaks.

It is important to note that the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 870 is the Motorola Edge S. Other than that, OnePlus, Oppo and iQOO have also confirmed that their upcoming phones will be powered by Snapdragon 870, but still, there is no information regarding an exact date. All of these devices will come with 5G technology.

Well, there are no details regarding hardware and software of Xiaomi Mi 10 yet but we will share with our readers all the details of the phone once we come to know from any reliable source. So, keep visiting our website!

