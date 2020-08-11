Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is Here with 120W Wired Charging

Today is Xiaomi’s 10th birthday. The company celebrates it birthday by launching its one of the most powerful smartphone Mi 10 Ultra. Ten years back, Xiaomi started its journey in China and launched its smartphone – the Mi 1. Today we got the Mi 10 Ultra which comes with the best camera setup and 120W wired charging.

Let’s first talk about its cameras, the phone has come with a large 48MP min camera and another periscope 48 sensor with 120x digital zoom. There is also a 12MP telephoto and a 20MP ultrawide cameras at the back. All these cameras are just amazing to make the photography experience more vibrant and astonishing. At the front, we will see a 20MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Comes with the Best Camera Setup at the Back

Furthermore, the phone has a curved 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display. Its refresh rate is 120Hz which is accompanied by 240Hz touch sampling. The HDR 10+ panel sports a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a punch hole at the top left corner. Moreover, Mi 10 Ultra has come with an improved in-display fingerprint reader as well as stereo speakers.

Additionally, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It comes in three memory variants – 8, 12 or 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Also, it runs MIUI 12 on top of Android 10.

Xiaomi is also bringing LiquidCool 2.0 vapour chamber alongside a six stacked graphite layer combo to ensure optimal thermal management. It comes with 120W Mi Turbo Charge which is the fastest commercially available solution. Xiaomi claims it can fill up the 4,500 mAh battery in just 20 minutes flat. Isn’t it amazing??

Xiaomi Mi 10 UItra is able to Charge the Battery in just 20 minutes

The phone also supports 50W wireless charging speed. The company claims that it will charge the battery from 0% in 40 minutes. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be available in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver all of which feature ceramic backs. There is also a limited Transparent Edition.

Here are the pricing details of the phone.

8GB/128GB base version costs CNY 5,299 ($760)

8/256GB version is available in CNY 5,599 ($805)

12/256GB model costs CNY 5,999 ($865)

16/512GB trim will be in your hands in CNY 6,999 ($1000).

Unfortunately, the company has not said anything about its international availability. But we hope to get the phone soon in Pakistan.