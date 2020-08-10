Xiaomi is all set to launch its one of the most rumoured smartphone, Mi 10 Ultra, tomorrow. Now, a day before the actual launch, the phone has appeared on Geekbench listing. The phone will commemorate Xiaomi’s tenth birthday. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Specs Revealed by Geekbench. Let’s have a look at them.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Specs Revealed by Geekbench

First of all, the phone has appeared with the model number M2007J1SC and managed to get 901 points on the single-core test and 3,275 on the multi-core department. The result clearly shows that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Moreover, the phone will come with up to 16 GB RAM. Also, it will run Android 10 out of the box.

Let’s have a look at the rumours to get to know more about the phone. The phone will come with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. It will have a powerful battery of 4,500 mAh capacity with 100W or 120W wired charging which is just a WOW feature. Moreover, the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the back making it a complete package. There will be a 108MP primary shooter, 20MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module. The phone will also have a periscope camera with 120x digital zoom.

One more interesting feature in the phone will be the customizable GPU which can deliver manual frequency controls. The phone will also come with ceramic and transparent backs.

We will get more official news about the phone tomorrow. Till then do tell us what do you think about the phone in the comment section below.

