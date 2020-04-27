The wait is now over. Xiaomi has now officially unveiled the Mi 10 Youth 5G. It is the company’s first phone to come with a periscope camera. It comes with 50x zoom, Snapdragon 765G chipset and many other impressive specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Lands with a 5x Periscope Camera

The newly launched smartphone has 6.57” AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has Full HD+ resolution with 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Moving forward, we will see a new 8MP telephoto camera with a periscope lens that allows up to 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom. Originally, it has come with quad-camera setup at the back. The other three cameras include a main 48 MP f/1.8 camera with a 1/2” sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP macro shooter. The selfie lovers will quench their thirst using a 16MP camera on the front in a waterdrop notch.

The Mi 10 Youth has a powerful battery of 4,160 mAh with 22.5W fast-charging support. Moreover, the phone has come with MIUI 11, based on Android 10. Additionally, the phone will be available in at least in five colours Blue, White, Black, Green, and Orange. The phone is available in different memory variants.

Based on the memory variants, there are different prices.

$300 for the 6/64 GB version

$400 for the 8/256 GB option.

The company has started the pre-order and will start shipping the phone from May 4th.