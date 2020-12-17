Earlier this month, the flagship-killer Mi 10T by Xiaomi appeared in Pakistan which is available in two variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB But you can get only the 8GB version in the market. Now, the company has announced that the cheaper version of Mi 10T is going to hit the land of Pakistan. Today at 6 PM, Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB will be available to buy. Xiaomi Pakistan made the announcement on their social media handle.

The Mi 10T 6GB is the premium mid-range phone coming with a clear focus on visuals and performance. The handset is made of glass with a ceramic finish. You will have the choice to buy the phone in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Aurora Blue colours. It is the budgeted phone but has a flagship design.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB is Coming to Pakistan Today

The display of Xiaomi Mi 10T is not OLED but the screen is rich in best-in-class features with 1080P resolution, and an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 144Hz. The price of the phone is unknown yet. To put less burden on your eyes, the screen has the onboard 360-degree ambient light sensors and Sunlight Display 3.0.

The phone packs Snapdragon 865 processor, UFS 3.1 storage, and the LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset supports smooth performance while you play the game. The phone carries a 5000 mAh battery that powers over 33W. According to Xiaomi, the phone will be fully charged in only one hour. ‘Liquid-cooling’ tech prevents the device from heating.

The phone is coming with the support of multi-functional NFC. It has also dual speakers. Unfortunately, the phone has no expandable storage or 3.5mm headphone jack.

There no more details available yet, we will get to know about more details when it appears today.

