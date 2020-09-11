Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Images leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the Mi 10 series is speculated to be the latest smartphone of Xiaomi, and a recent leak reveals purported model sketches along with some detail about specifications and color options. The vanilla model will cost € 550 and will be powered by a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB capacity Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will have a main camera of 108 MP.

A tipster on Telegram posted the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro renders, and the renders display an evidently flat screen that has a hole-punch cut out. The phone is said to come in two configurations for RAM and volume, and has four distinct choices for display. Xiaomi has not shared any detail about the Mi 10 T Pro, so far.

