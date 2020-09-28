Xiaomi is all ready to launch the Mi 10T series on September 30. The series will include a total of three smartphones – Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. However now, two smartphones of the series have appeared in leaks revealing all key specs. Let’s have a look at these specs.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Specs Leak in Full

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro have appeared in leaks. The key difference will be that the vanilla version will come with a 64MP camera, while the Pro option will come with the larger 108MP sensor. The other key difference is that the Mi 10T Pro will have a 256GB storage option. There will be a 128GB version as well. The vanilla version will also come with 128GB storage.

Other specs are the same. Both phones will come with a Snapdragon 865. Both will be 5G models. The RAM will be 8 GB LPDDR5. The screen size will be a 6.67” LCD with 1080p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, the phones will have a fingerprint scanner on the side. Interestingly, the display will come with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, both phones will come with 5,000 mAh batteries with 33W fast charging support. Other key specs will include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 and IR blaster.

The expected price of the phones will range from $600- $700. These are all rumours, we will get more information about the phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.