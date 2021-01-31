After a successful launch in China, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is ready to go global. It means we will soon be able to get the phone in Pakistan as well. Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Announcement Scheduled for February 8. There is no official word on the Mi 11 Pro or Mi 11 Lite yet. But the phone is not coming alone to the party, it will arrive with the global announcement of MIUI 12.5.

Xiaomi will announce the exact details of Mi 11’s international rollout at the event, which starts at 12 PM UTC. The exact price will be revealed at the event which depends on the region as well. However, in Pakistan, the expected price of the phone is Rs. 98,000.

If we talk about, MIUI 12.5, it is a moderate update over v12.0. It’s still based on Android 11 but has some cool new features. For example, it will let you hide icons of pre-installed apps you’re not using. The update allows you to run apps from your phone on your Windows computer. You will also receive notifications from the phone.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi 11 is going to be a rival for Samsung. It has come with a triple-camera setup. The main sensor of the phone is 108 MP, the secondary sensor is 13 MP, the third one is 5 MP. The front-facing selfie camera will be 20 megapixels. Mi 11’s will come with an in-display fingerprint reader that provides security to the data that you want to protect. The battery of the smartphone is 4600 mAh with a fast battery charging.

