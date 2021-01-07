Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Leaked Online
Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite. The Vietnamese leaker has leaked the Mi 11 Lite online. A video published on the YouTube shows the specifications and images of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.
The screen of the phone is flat and has the hole-punch cutout in the corner. The lite version has an IPS LCD that peaks at a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone disappointed us with no fingerprint scanner but it would have a side-facing thumbprint scanner.
On the rear of the phone, there is a camera plate which looks similar to the Apple’s new iPhones camera plate. The handset is coming with the three cameras embedded inside, made of a 64MP, 8MP, and 5MP sensor array.
The upcoming smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and will be shipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The phone will be available in two color variants such as blue and black. The phone could be among the nine new phones that the company has reportedly planned to launch in early 2021.
According to the FCC listing, the powerhouse of the phone will be fueled by a 4,150mAh battery. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
It will be running on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 onboard. The model number of the phone is M2101K9AG.
At this moment, there is no more information. We will share with our readers once we come to know any update regarding the phone.
