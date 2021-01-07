Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite. The Vietnamese leaker has leaked the Mi 11 Lite online. A video published on the YouTube shows the specifications and images of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

The screen of the phone is flat and has the hole-punch cutout in the corner. The lite version has an IPS LCD that peaks at a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone disappointed us with no fingerprint scanner but it would have a side-facing thumbprint scanner.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Leaked Online