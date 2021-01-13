Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to launch with Mi 11 globally

Xiaomi unveiled the power-packed Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship smartphone in China at the end of 2020. It introduced as the world’s first Snapdragon 888 driven smartphone. Xiaomi announced the worldwide release of Mi 11 within a week of making it official in the home region. Recently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite mid-range phone is making news in the media for its global launch alongside Mi 11.

According to sources, the specific official launch is not stated. but because Xiaomi has begun tipping the global launch of Mi 11, we feel the announcement is not too far away. However, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro tipped to launch in mid of Feb in China.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specification

It name emerged on the Certification Site of the Federal Communications Commissions (FCC). It will launch under the model number that M2101K9AG.

It is said that Mi 11 Lite boasts a 120Hz LCD punch-hole panel, and the screen size remains under wraps. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of expandable memory, is expected to fuel it. Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top is likely to boot the machine. A 4,150mAh battery can be stored on the phone and 33W quick charging is enabled.