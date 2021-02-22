Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Lite will be the first phone that will be packed with an unannounced Qualcomm chip. Mi 11 Lite will be available in both LTE and 5G options. Some insiders speculate that this is a Snapdragon 755G, built on the 5nm process technology, and its CPU will have one powerful Cortex-A78 core. The phone has also received a certification from the FCC.

The Singapore’s IMDA certificate also listed the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G under the model number “M2101K9G.”

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to Come with New Qualcomm Chip

The Mi 11 Lite will be available in three different memory/storage versions: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The powerhouse of the phone will be fueled by a 4150 mAh battery that fast charges over 33W. So, it is obvious that the phone will be running on the latest MIUI.

It was previously reported that the modern 5G chipset of the phone built on Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 5nm process.

The 4G and 5G versions of the phone will be coming with different chipsets. The Mi 11 Lite screen can reportedly refresh at 120Hz. The camera section has three lenses: 64MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro cameras.

The phone will come with a 6.81-inch WQHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.