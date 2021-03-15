Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 earlier this year. Soon after its launch, different variants of the series have started appearing in many rumours. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is one of those. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the phone has popped up on the TENAA listing revealing the key specs and design.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Will Have A Very Thin Body

The phone has appears on different sites with the M2101K9AG model number. Just recently, a very-similar M2101K9C Xiaomi handset has listed on TENAA, which is most-likely the Mi 11 Lite, as well.

The TENAA listing has revealed that the phone will have a 6.55-inch display-diagonal. The previous rumours claim that it will have a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, FullHD+ AMOLED panel. Moreover, the phone will pack a 4,150 mAh battery capacity. It should be capable of charging at 33W.

Some of the more interesting info from the TENAA page is definitely the Mi 11 Lite’s dimensions – 160.53 x 75.72 x 6.81mm. Even without photos to visualize these proportions, the phone will have a very thin body.

The previous rumours revealed that the phone will come with the upcoming Snapdragon 775G chipset. Additionally, it will have a triple camera setup, with a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro sensor. It will run Android 11 with MIUI 11 on top.

Furthermore, the phone will be available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will surely get more information about it in the coming days.