Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro expected to have 120Hz Refresh Rat, QHD + Display and More

Earlier this year, Xiaomi took wraps off the Mi 10 series of flagship smartphones. As 2020 almost passes, the time is coming for the Chinese tech giant’s new flagship. The Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro are potentially the latest two smartphones. There are now some fascinating details about the Pro version from a tipster from China.

A tipster leaked Xiaomi Mi 11 specs. A QHD+ show is claimed for the brand new Xiaomi flagship. It’s not like the professional Mi 10 and 10T that both display the full-hd+ decrease. A claim may be made that the Mi 11 professional has an improved refresher charge to have a smoother look at the popular Mi-series. The Mi 11 Professional is likely to make its debut next to the Mi 11 next year earlier.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Expected Specifications

A tipster on Weibo that Mi 11 Professional has a 120Hz display can characterize the QHD+ decision high, as seen in the Android-focused PlayfulDroid weblog. The refresh charge on the Mi 10 Pro is larger than the 90Hz charge. However, this is topped by the 144Hz refresh charge Mi 10T Pro.

The Mi 11 professional also provides a single digicam sensor in response to the tipster, which is probably be seen on the top-left nook of the display. The phone could be rumored to maintain the show’s curved style, which was previously presented in the series Mi 10 and Mi 10T.

The small print in regards to the Mi 11 Professional come simply days after the Mi 11 surfaced on benchmark web site Geekbench with a model number M2012K11C. The Qualcomm snapdragon 875 sockets and Android 11 with brand new pores and skins are imagined for each MI 11 and Mi 11 Professional. A 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle digicam sensor with a pixel measurement of 0.eight microns be fitted to Mi11 in the new series.

The preliminary Mi 11 series teasers weren’t shared yet by Xiaomi. However, the brand new smartphones will one day launch in February if we look at the company’s historical details. The Mi 11 Professional can be expected to help Xiaomi’s 80W high-speed wireless charge in October and can charge a 4000mAh battery wirelessly in just 19 minutes.