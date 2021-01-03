Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 11 back in December. The phone has gone on sale with great results. The company sold 350,000 Mi 11 units in just five minutes. No doubt, the phone has come with impressive specs. Now, the company is working on the Pro model. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has appeared in leaked renders revealing that it will come with different camera design than the vanilla variant.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Leaked Renders Show Different Camera Design

The Mi 11 Pro is allegedly pictured in these leaked renders you can see above, in blue and silver. The design of the camera island on the back is completely different compared to that seen on the Mi 11. The upcoming Mi 11 Pro has four cameras. One of them could be the periscope zoom variety, and the “120x” inscription next to it tells us that Xiaomi doesn’t want this phone to digitally zoom any less than the Mi 10 Ultra.

The rest of the writing reveals that the ultrawide has a 35mm equivalent focal length of 12mm. Whereas, the periscope goes to 120mm. One of the other shooters is likely to be the exact same 108 MP sensor like the one in the Mi 11. Whereas, the last camera could be a 2x or 3x tele for smoother zooming.

According to some reports, the Mi 11 Pro to come with the exact same screen that the Mi 11 has. So, we could see the 6.81″ screen size with curved sides. Moreover, the phone will come with 1440×3200 resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate and 1,500-nit peak brightness. Also, the phone will come with the newly launched Snapdragon 888 just like Mi 11 has.

We will surely get more information in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Source: GSMArena