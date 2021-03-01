Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro specifications revealed on Geekbench

Xiaomi had previously claimed that the Mi 11 Pro will be released in February, but it now appears that the phone would be released in March. On Geekbench, we discovered what might be the Mi 11 Pro requirements ahead of the launch. On the benchmarking website, a Xiaomi phone with the model number M2102K1AC has been discovered.

Surprisingly, the Mi 11 Pro will be operated by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, rather than the Snapdragon 888 used in the Mi 11. The Xiaomi M2102K1AC model has a single-core score of 773 and a multi-core score of 3088. The phone will also have 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 OS, according to the Geekbench page.

The Mi 11 Pro will have a 5,000mAh battery, as well as support for 80W wireless charging and 120W fast charging. The phone is also expected to have the same display specifications as the Mi 11, which means it will have a 6.8-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen. The Mi 11 Pro’s release date has yet to be confirmed.

It appears that the phone will be announced later this month. In the coming days, we expect to learn more about the Mi 11 Pro’s launch, specifications, and price.