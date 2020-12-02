As soon as Qualcomm has introduced its latest flagship chipset called Snapdragon 888, the companies immediately started bragging they’ll bring their new phones with the platform. Just like OPPO, Xiaomi has also announced to bring its flagship device with this chipset. Xiaomi Mi 11 to be the World’s First Phone with Snapdragon 888.

In a reply at Weibo, Redmi director Lu Weibing revealed that the company’s next flagship will also be among the first phones with the SD888. However, he does not reveal any information about the launch date or the name of the device.

Xiaomi’s co-founder and CEO, Lei Jun, has also talked about the company’s partnership with Qualcomm during the Snapdragon Summit. One of the phone to come with such a platform could be Mi 11. This is not the first time the company is planning to bring the new chipset in the phone. However, the company is more optimistic to bring the phone by the end of this month or at the start of next month. Samsung is also in a process to launch the Galaxy S21 lineup in the middle of January. So, the Mi 11 will surely launch before the Galaxy S21 series.

Let’s see which phone of the Mi 11 series will use SD888. Hopefully, it will be a Pro version. This is all that we know so far about the phone. But we will hopefully get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned.

