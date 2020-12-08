Xiaomi Mi 11 to Come with 55W Fast Charging

We have reported earlier that Xiaomi is planning to bring the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset in its upcoming Mi 11 lineup. The company is quite hopeful in bringing the first phone to the market with that chipset. The lineup is in rumours from quite some time and we already knew key specs of the phones. However now, the vanilla version of Mi 11 series has been certified by 3C. The listing reveals that Xiaomi Mi 11 will Come with 55W Fast Charging.

The phone has appeared with model number M2011K2C. The listed phone will come with the MDY-12-EQ charger that supports speeds of up to 55W. It means the Mi 11 will come with this charging rate. Additionally, the phone has listed with 2,485 mAh for each of its two cells. It means the new phone will hold a 4,780 mAh battery capacity.

As mentioned earlier, it will be the first phone with Snapdragon 888, alongside its Mi 11 Pro sibling. Xiaomi’s co-founder and CEO, Lei Jun, has also talked about the company’s partnership with Qualcomm during the Snapdragon Summit. One of the phone to come with such a platform could be Mi 11. This is not the first time the company is planning to bring the new chipset in the phone. However, the company is more optimistic to bring the phone by the end of this month or at the start of next month.

