Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is getting ‘Ultra limited’ for customers

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is finally available in limited units. The firm launched its flagship smartphone in March, but buying one outside of China has been almost difficult since then. In May, the phone sold out in the United Kingdom, indicating very limited availability, according to Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has now revealed the specifics of how customers will be able to purchase one if they are prepared to jump through a few hoops. Customers must purchase a “ultra gift card” on the Mi.com website, which can be used to offset the cost of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and contains perks like as two free screen repairs.

An all-new camera technology is Xiaomi’s major selling point for the Ultra over its (very decent) non-ultra brother. There are 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto modules, as well as a huge 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor in the primary camera. All of this is contained under a massive camera hump, which also includes a secondary OLED screen that can be used as a viewfinder.

Xiaomi attempted to produce the greatest flagship smartphone in the Android ecosystem with the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi Ultra is composed of glass and ceramic. It is available in two colour schemes: white and black. It also has a 5G dual SIM capability. The UFS 3.1 memory on the Android smartphone is 256 GB. The user has access to just 225 GB. There is no way to expand the amount of storage space available.



