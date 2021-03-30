Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is Now Live with Two Screens and Powerful Camera Sensors

Xiaomi has unveiled one of the most powerful flagship devices in the smartphone world. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is truly deserving of its superlative name. The phone has come with many astonishing features that It’s hard to pick which is the phone’s greatest strength. Mi 11 Ultra has come with Two Screens and Powerful Camera Sensors. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Mi 11 Ultra Camera:

First of all, the phone has come with a massive Samsung GN2 sensor. At 1/1.12” it is the largest sensor ever used in a mass-market phone and it has some of the largest pixels we’ve seen in recent years. The sensor includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Dual Pixel Pro, which improves autofocus speed and accuracy. There’s also a Smart ISO Pro, which can capture HDR photos in an instant.

In simple words, the phone has a 50MP main camera along with two 48 MP cameras. At the front, the phone has a 20MP camera to take beautiful selfies.

Mi 11 Ultra Battery:

Moreover, the phone has a massive 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Moreover, it has also set a new benchmark with 67W wireless charging support. This matches the 67W wired charging. Both can fill the battery to the top in just 36 minutes.

Mi 11 Ultra Dual Screen:

Additionally, the phone has a 6.81” AMOLED display with 1440p+ resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Another thing to note on the back is the secondary display. It is a 1.1” AMOLED panel (126 x 294 px resolution). It has an Always On mode and can show notifications. Moreover, you can also use this screen as a viewfinder when taking selfies with the main camera.

Other Key Specs:

Another highlight feature is the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Moreover, Xiaomi attached a new three-phase cooling system and added 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM plus 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There will be a lesser memory variant as well with 8GB RAM. Moreover, you will also see a 512GB storage version.

The other key specs include 5G connectivity, NFC, Stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability:

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available globally in black and white colours. In China, the base model has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and the starting price is $915. The versions with12/256GB and 12/512GB storage are also available. The Ultra will go on sale in China on April 2. The availability in other markets is not known yet.