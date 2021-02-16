Xiaomi Mi 11 ‘Ultra’ set to arrive with these exquisite features

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 worldwide this month, it looks like a pretty solid flagship phone. But what if you want something from the Chinese brand to be more impressive? Fortunately, the Mi 11 Ultra looks like it’s going to tick every box.

This month, the Chinese smartphone company, Xiaomi, unveiled its Mi 11 Ultra and it is confirmed that the smartphone to come with water resistance features and a rear screen – never seen in smartphones before.

For daily touch experiences, this display seems way too thin, bringing the Meizu Pro 7 series to mind.

In comparison, as opposed to the Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also provides an improvement in terms of camera efficiency. A 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP periscope camera with 120x optical zoom are included on the smartphone.

It is also reported that the phone will offer 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless fast charging speed.

Apparently, the device will be fitted with a Snapdragon 888 cpu, a 120Hz refresh rate WQHD+ 6.67-inch OLED screen, and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers.

With all the tech packed into it, the Mi 11 Ultra definitely looks deserving of the Ultra tag. Since it does not have as many cameras as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the nature of the sensors it has, plus the odd secondary screen could mean that the Mi 11 Ultra has everything it takes to become one of the best phones for the camera.